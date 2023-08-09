Amid result season, stock market investors who are waiting for the quarterly performance of the company, there is a piece of stock market news today for such long-term investors. Dreamfolks will be in focus today not only for the company's earnings, but its board of directors will approve the proposal for dividend payment in its meeting scheduled today.

In a BSE filing dated August 4, Dreamfolks informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 9th August 2023 to consider the proposal to declare an interim dividend to the equity shareholders."Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Dreamfolks Services Limited ('the Company') is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 9th August 2023 inter alia, to consider the proposal to declare an interim dividend to the equity shareholders."

Dreamfolks Services will also announce its Q1 results today .

“We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Dreamfolks Services Limited (''the Company'') is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023," the company had informed in an exchange filing.

Shares of ICICI Bank, LT Foods, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Sarthak Metals, and West Coast Paper Mills will trade ex-dividend today.

A stock market investor not just earn from stock appreciation but from various other rewards that a listed company announces from its capital reserves like bonus shares, share buyback, interim or final dividend, etc.

Among the major companies to announce Q1 results today include Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Tata Power Company, Bata India, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Berger Paints India, Bharat Forge, Trent, and Natco Pharma.

