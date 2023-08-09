comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 09 2023 09:55:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 0.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 448.1 -0.96%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 608 0.13%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 413.7 -0.68%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569.5 -0.59%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Dividend stocks: Dreamfolks to declare dividend, Q1 results today
Back

Amid result season, stock market investors who are waiting for the quarterly performance of the company, there is a piece of stock market news today for such long-term investors. Dreamfolks will be in focus today not only for the company's earnings, but its board of directors will approve the proposal for dividend payment in its meeting scheduled today.

In a BSE filing dated August 4, Dreamfolks informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 9th August 2023 to consider the proposal to declare an interim dividend to the equity shareholders."Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Dreamfolks Services Limited ('the Company') is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 9th August 2023 inter alia, to consider the proposal to declare an interim dividend to the equity shareholders." 

Dreamfolks Services will also announce its Q1 results today .

“We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Dreamfolks Services Limited (''the Company'') is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023," the company had informed in an exchange filing.

Dividend stocks for today

Shares of ICICI Bank, LT Foods, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Sarthak Metals, and West Coast Paper Mills will trade ex-dividend today.

A stock market investor not just earn from stock appreciation but from various other rewards that a listed company announces from its capital reserves like bonus shares, share buyback, interim or final dividend, etc.

Q1 results today

Among the major companies to announce Q1 results today include Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Tata Power Company, Bata India, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Berger Paints India, Bharat Forge, Trent, and Natco Pharma.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 09:57 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout