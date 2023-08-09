In a BSE filing dated August 4, Dreamfolks informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 9th August 2023 to consider the proposal to declare an interim dividend to the equity shareholders."Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Dreamfolks Services Limited ('the Company') is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 9th August 2023 inter alia, to consider the proposal to declare an interim dividend to the equity shareholders."