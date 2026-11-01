DivyaSree Developers, HDFC Capital partner to set up ₹1,500 crore residential platform

BENGALURU: DivyaSree Developers is stepping up its residential ambitions with a ₹1,500 crore platform alongside HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd, seeking to build a ₹6,750 crore development pipeline over the next three to four years as the commercial property developer looks to diversify its business.
The platform, set up with the real estate private equity arm of the HDFC Group, will provide growth capital for acquiring and developing residential projects across multiple cities. The partnership is expected to strengthen DivyaSree’s residential pipeline and help it tap opportunities in key property markets.