Sandeep Goyal takes over from Diwan Arun Nanda as chairperson of Rediffusion1 min read 10 Jul 2023, 05:53 PM IST
Goyal has an MBA and PhD from FMS Delhi and is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School. He has written books on business, marketing and advertising.
New Delhi: Diwan Arun Nanda has stepped down from the chairmanship of Rediffusion after 50 years of being at the helm. Nanda, who has stepped down due to his age and health, will be replaced by Sandeep Goyal.
