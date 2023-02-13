Home / Companies / News /  Dixon expects 12% sales growth this financial year
Back

CHENNAI : Indian electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies, supplier to brands like Samsung and Xiaomi, expects revenue to rise 12% in the current financial year and is considering setting up a plant in Tamil Nadu state, a top executive told Reuters on Monday.

Dixon's Managing Director Atul Lall said the company is "seriously considering" investing in Tamil Nadu in the next 12-18 months. It currently has factories in three states but not in Tamil Nadu, a hub for electronics and automotive manufacturing and home to major production facilities of Apple suppliers like Foxconn and Pegatron.

Lall was speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an electronics event in the southern Indian state.

His forecast for sales growth of 12% in the financial year ending in March 2023, to about $1.45 billion, would mark a sharp slowdown from 66% growth in the previous financial year.

Revenue from contract manufacturing of telecom devices, smart watches and wireless products like ear buds is likely to grow 15-20%, Lall added.

Dixon's share price has been under pressure in recent months due to slowing sales growth in previous quarters.

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x