Dixon expects 12% sales growth this financial year
Dixon's Managing Director Atul Lall said the company is ‘seriously considering’ investing in Tamil Nadu in the next 12-18 months
CHENNAI : Indian electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies, supplier to brands like Samsung and Xiaomi, expects revenue to rise 12% in the current financial year and is considering setting up a plant in Tamil Nadu state, a top executive told Reuters on Monday.
