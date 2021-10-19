Domestic electronics manufacturing firm Dixon Technologies’ wholly owned subsidiary, Padget and a US based smartphone manufacturer Orbic have entered into agreement for manufacturing of smartphones at Padget’s manufacturing facility situated at Noida.

The new Orbic Myra 5G UW, powered by the Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform, will be the first 5G millimeter wave product to be produced in India for export to the US, Dixon informed in an exchange filing on Monday.

The Orbic Myra 5G UW smartphone, which can operate in high frequency bands, is also the first smartphone that has been partly designed in India, Dixon Technologies executive chairman Sunil Vachani told news agency PTI.

Sunil Vachani- Executive Chairman of Dixon Technologies said, “We are extremely excited to partner with Orbic for manufacturing of smartphones.. This is a golden phase for India’s manufacturing industry considering it is being supported with the new Industrial friendly policies and incentives which are being rolled out by Government of India and we are proud that Dixon is a part of making India ‘Atmanirbhar’ or ‘Self-reliant’."

The 5G millimetre phone can theoretically provide speed of up to 5 gigabit per second (gbps) on a phone which is over 250 times faster compared to top speed of 4G mobile connection recorded in India.

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited is the largest home grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India. Their diversified product portfolio includes consumer electronics, home appliances, lighting products, mobile phones, CCTV & DVRs, Medical Equipment and wearables.

Dixon also provides solutions in reverse logistics i.e. repair and refurbishment services of LED TV panels.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.