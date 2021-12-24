Dixon Technologies (India) on Thursday informed in an exchange filing that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (D.R.I) conducted a survey at the company's registered office and at the manufacturing facility of the company situated at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh between 20th December, 2021 till 22nd December, 2021.

The focus of the survey was mainly directed towards Dixon Tech's Television division. “The issues raised by the D.R.I are interpretational in nature and we stand committed to defend our interpretation using all recourse available to us. We have extended full cooperation to the D.R.I, including providing complete information in a timely manner," the company said.

Shares of Dixon Technologies were trading over a per cent higher at ₹5,435 apiece in Friday's early deals on BSE. The stock has rallied nearly 99% in 2021 (year-to-date or YTD) and has surged over 113% in a year's period.

Dixon tech, a leading design-focused and solutions company, is engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

Their product portfolio includes consumer electronics, home appliances, lighting products, mobile phones, CCTV & DVRs, Medical Equipment and wearables. Dixon also provides solutions in reverse logistics i.e. repair and refurbishment services of LED TV panels.

