Dixon's subsidiary to start manufacturing of Nokia smartphones

Dixon's wholly-owned subsidiary - Padget Electronics, has tied up with HMD India to manufacture Nokia smartphones.

The company further informed in its regulatory filing that the devices will be manufactured at Padget's manufacturing facility in Noida.

Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dixon said, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that we have partnered with HMD Global as manufacturers of Nokia smartphones in India, which is an iconic brand."

"They have established a strong and trusted foothold globally thanks to their advanced technology. We are sure that with their vision and stringent industry-leading processes, combined with our expertise in manufacturing, we will be able to bring a range of Nokia smartphones to customers."

Dixon Technologies is the largest homegrown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

Meanwhile, headquartered in Finland, HMO Global Oy is the home of Nokia phones. HMO designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a range of consumers and price points. With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMO is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets.

