Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >DLF appoints dual CEOs

DLF appoints dual CEOs

Premium
DLF Ltd is India’s largest real estate firm, Photo: Mint
1 min read . 05:30 PM IST Madhurima Nandy

  • Ashok Kumar Tyagi and Devinder Singh, who are whole-time directors, have been re-designated as CEOs. They will continue to be directors as well

Bengaluru: DLF Ltd, India’s largest real estate firm, on Friday said it has appointed two of its executives as chief executive officers.

Bengaluru: DLF Ltd, India’s largest real estate firm, on Friday said it has appointed two of its executives as chief executive officers.

Ashok Kumar Tyagi and Devinder Singh, who are whole-time directors, have been re-designated as CEOs. They will continue to be directors as well.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Ashok Kumar Tyagi and Devinder Singh, who are whole-time directors, have been re-designated as CEOs. They will continue to be directors as well.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Tyagi and Singh replace Rajeev Talwar, who was CEO since August 2015. In January this year, DLF said Talwar has decided to retire.

In December 2018, Tyagi had replaced Saurabh Chawla as group chief financial officer. However, less than a year later, Vivek Anand was appointed as the new group CFO.

Both Tyagi and Chawla were instrumental in the game-changing deal when DLF promoters sold their 40% in its rental arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) to GIC Pte Ltd.

DLF chairman Rajiv Singh's daughters Savitri Devi Singh and Anushka Singh have been appointed as non-executive and non-independent directors.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!