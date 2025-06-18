DLF clocks ₹11,000 crore in bookings as Privana North project sells out in a week

Bengaluru: India’s largest listed real estate firm, DLF Ltd, has sold out its newest premium residential project, DLF Privana North in Gurugram, within a week of launch, underscoring the strength of luxury housing demand in the country’s top property markets.

The project, part of the company’s larger 116-acre township DLF Privana in sectors 76 and 77, Gurugram, offers 1,152 four-bedroom apartments and 12 penthouses spread across 17.7 acres. With apartments priced at an average of ₹9.5 crore and penthouses at ₹25 crore, the rapid absorption signals continued appetite among affluent domestic and non-resident Indian (NRI) buyers for high-end, master-planned communities.

The robust sales follow similar sellouts at DLF Privana West and Privana South, which collectively clocked sales worth ₹12,800 crore last year. This latest launch cements DLF’s position as the dominant player in Gurugram’s luxury housing segment, even as it eyes expansion into new, more competitive markets like Mumbai and Goa later this fiscal year.

“The strong sales response reflects a clear, latent demand for DLF offerings, driven by the success of our past projects. We saw interest from buyers across India and around the world. This success also speaks to the strength of the larger community we are building, continuing the legacy of DLF 5 as a benchmark for luxury, master-planned living,” Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer of DLF Home Developers Ltd, said in a statement.

“Privana is our answer to the growing demand from discerning buyers, in India and abroad, who seek future-ready, thoughtfully designed communities," Ohri added.

DLF’s strong momentum mirrors a broader surge in luxury housing demand across India’s top cities, fuelled by rising disposable incomes, a swelling pool of high-net-worth individuals, and increased allocation toward real estate amid limited high-yield alternatives.

In the January-March quarter this year, 1,930 housing units priced at ₹4 crore and above were sold across India, marking a 28% year-on-year increase, according to property advisory CBRE. Delhi-NCR accounted for the largest share of these sales, followed by Mumbai.

The developer reported record sales bookings of ₹21,223 crore in FY25, up 44% from ₹14,778 crore the previous year. It has guided for sales of ₹20,000–22,000 crore in FY26, banking on a pipeline that includes the next phase of its super-luxury The Dahlias project in Gurugram as well as launches in Mumbai and Goa.

