DLF clocks Rs1,500 crore sales in ‘ONE Midtown’ project in Delhi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The numbers are impressive and speak volumes of the inherent value of this project. ONE Midtown will be an inimitable addition to the New Delhi skyline, said Aakash Ohri, group executive director and chief business officer, DLF Home Developers
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BENGALURU :
DLF Ltd on Tuesday said it has clocked sales of about ₹1500 crore in the first phase of its newly launched luxury residential project, ‘ONE Midtown’, in west Delhi. DLF Home Developers Ltd, a subsidiary of DLF last week said that along with Singapore’s GIC Pte Ltd, it will develop over 900 apartments at the project in Delhi’s Moti Nagar locality.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BENGALURU :
DLF Ltd on Tuesday said it has clocked sales of about ₹1500 crore in the first phase of its newly launched luxury residential project, ‘ONE Midtown’, in west Delhi. DLF Home Developers Ltd, a subsidiary of DLF last week said that along with Singapore’s GIC Pte Ltd, it will develop over 900 apartments at the project in Delhi’s Moti Nagar locality.
“Given the challenging times the entire world is going through, we are deeply appreciative and grateful of the fact that this launch sparked such a gratifying response from home buyers. The numbers are impressive and speak volumes of the inherent value of this project. ONE Midtown will be an inimitable addition to the New Delhi skyline," said Aakash Ohri, group executive director and chief business officer, DLF Home Developers.
“Given the challenging times the entire world is going through, we are deeply appreciative and grateful of the fact that this launch sparked such a gratifying response from home buyers. The numbers are impressive and speak volumes of the inherent value of this project. ONE Midtown will be an inimitable addition to the New Delhi skyline," said Aakash Ohri, group executive director and chief business officer, DLF Home Developers.