Home / Companies / News /  DLF clocks Rs1,500 crore sales in ‘ONE Midtown’ project in Delhi

DLF clocks Rs1,500 crore sales in ‘ONE Midtown’ project in Delhi

The ‘ONE Midtown’ project has four towers soaring to 39 floors each, and will have 913 apartments, priced at 3 crore onwards.
1 min read . 06:53 PM IST Madhurima Nandy

The numbers are impressive and speak volumes of the inherent value of this project. ONE Midtown will be an inimitable addition to the New Delhi skyline, said Aakash Ohri, group executive director and chief business officer, DLF Home Developers

BENGALURU : DLF Ltd on Tuesday said it has clocked sales of about 1500 crore in the first phase of its newly launched luxury residential project, ‘ONE Midtown’, in west Delhi. DLF Home Developers Ltd, a subsidiary of DLF last week said that along with Singapore’s GIC Pte Ltd, it will develop over 900 apartments at the project in Delhi’s Moti Nagar locality.  

“Given the challenging times the entire world is going through, we are deeply appreciative and grateful of the fact that this launch sparked such a gratifying response from home buyers. The numbers are impressive and speak volumes of the inherent value of this project. ONE Midtown will be an inimitable addition to the New Delhi skyline," said Aakash Ohri, group executive director and chief business officer, DLF Home Developers.   

The ‘ONE Midtown’ project has four towers soaring to 39 floors each, and will have 913 apartments, priced at 3 crore onwards.  

“Our newly launched residential offering ‘ONE Midtown’ will cater to the rising demand for luxury condominiums in the capital," Ohri added.

 

