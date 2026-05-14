DLF keeps FY27 sales target flat at ₹20,000 crore, prioritises margins

Bengaluru: Realty major DLF Ltd has set a sales target of ₹20,000 crore for FY27, unchanged from last year, as it prioritises margins and cash flows over aggressive pre-sales growth.
“We are comfortable in the ₹20,000 crore sales trajectory. If we want, we can do sales of ₹50,000 crore in a year also,” DLF managing director Ashok Tyagi said during an analyst call on Thursday. “We have the land and the demand. What we have to do is chase margins and cash flows, which we believe is the primary objective and not chasing pre-sales.”
The developer has lined up launches worth around ₹20,000 crore this year across Gurugram, Mumbai and Goa.
DLF on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹4,408.34 crore during the year, up about 1%, while revenue from operations increased 2.5% year-on-year to ₹8,194.02 crore.