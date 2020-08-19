Bengaluru: A joint venture of DLF Ltd, India’s largest property developer, and international real estate firm Hines has secured a construction loan of ₹2,600 crore from HDFC Ltd for an upcoming office project in Gurugram.

Last year, Hines and DLF formed a JV to develop an office project in Phase-V, Udyog Vihar at an investment of ₹1900 crore.

The project will be developed on 11.76 acres of land owned by the JV. DLF had in February 2018 emerged as the highest bidder for the land parcel that was auctioned by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) for a record ₹1,496 crore.

The developers have raised debt at a time when most real estate firms are struggling to raise money, particularly for residential projects, as a result of which construction of projects are delayed or stalled.

Renu Sud Karnad, managing director, HDFC Ltd said, “This is a significant development and will augur well for the real estate industry and corporate tenants in India."

Karnad said HDFC had been a financial partner with Hines and DLF for One Horizon Center. The duo had entered into their first JV in 2008 to develop One Horizon Center in DLF-5 Gurugram.

The new Udyog Vihar project will be developed in two phases, with 2.55 million sq ft to be built in the first phase. Construction will commence soon, the firms said.

Ashok Tyagi, Group CFO, DLF said, “DLF is delighted that HDFC has supported us and feel confident that they have validated our long-term view on the commercial real estate sector as an asset class."

“We have been working together with DLF for the past ten years to create landmark developments. We are now taking this partnership to the next level by joining hands to develop future-proof office project incorporating Hines’ latest knowledge from around the world, including intensive involvement of our Conceptual Construction Group and Office of Innovations. This project will be the address of choice in future," said Amit Diwan, MD and Country Head, Hines India.





