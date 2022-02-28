DLF launches 1,500 plots for sale in Chennai

“…Chennai has maintained steady growth in terms of infrastructure, connectivity and urban facilities and emerged as a major residential market where buyers can invest with confidence. For us, Chennai has emerged as a strategic market in the south of India, and this will be the first of many residential launches coming up in the future. Apart from being an auto manufacturing hub, an increasing penetration of the IT/ITES industry has led to an influx of a younger population looking to invest in real estate," said Aakash Ohri, group executive director and chief business officer, DLF.Over the last two years or so, DLF has launched projects in different product formats including second homes, independent floors, apartments and plots given the demand for larger homes in the course of the covid-19 pandemic.The developer has a significant launch pipeline in the near future, that includes projects not just in its core market Delhi-National Capital Region, but also in Goa, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.DLF is at the planning stage for a 230-acre, mixed-use project in Sriperumbudur, that will include low rise home, plots and is also exploring logistics space and a data centre at the site. It is also launching a million sq ft of high-end residences in Chennai.“We first analysed the buyer behaviour in Chennai and found that people here prefer buying a piece of land as against other forms of investment. They appreciate greenery and enjoy hobbies like gardening. As far as the location of Parc Estate is concerned, Old Mahabalipuram Road is witnessing rapid infrastructural development, making it the perfect site, close to the growth corridor of Chennai," said P Ramakrishnan, DLF’s group executive director and chief technical officer.