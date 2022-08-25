DLF launches 34-acre independent floors project in Panchkula

“Demand for low-rise independent floors has been phenomenal in Delhi-NCR. In the last 18 months, DLF has sold independent floors worth ₹3,000 crore in Gurugram and the Chandigarh Tri-city area. For the Panchkula project, we expect about 70-75% of the demand from end-users and the remaining from investors," Aakash Ohri, group executive director and chief business officer at DLF said in an interview.