NEW DELHI : DLF Mall of India in Noida has on-boarded more than 20 new brands including international and home-grown retailers such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, Levi’s Tailor Shop, Apple, Fizzy Goblet, and Melorra in the September quarter.

DLF Mall of India has already opened 25 new retail stores across fashion, beauty, electronics, and food and beverage in the last three months and is aiming at opening another five stores by the end of October.

“We are optimistic about the market and will continue to invest in bringing newer experiences for our customers without compromising on their safety," said Pushpa Bector, executive director, DLF Retail.

The markets are seeing a resurgence due to pent-up demand.

Malls, however, were slow to recover from covid-19 induced lockdowns as shoppers preferred to shop in open markets, and local, state-level restrictions on shopping centres led to restricted opening of malls.

An report by rating firm Crisil in April said revenues of shopping malls declined 45% last fiscal; it expects revenues of shopping malls to grow 45-55% this fiscal.

Bector said the property has upgraded its retail and food and beverages portfolio by bringing in newer brands and first-of-its-kind concepts.

“We are the first port of call for both domestic and international brands, and are delighted to add 30 new brands in an already strong mix of retail and food and beverage offerings. With increasing inoculation and life returning to normalcy, we are confident that the retail industry will see an upward swing, and there will be tremendous scope for growth in the business," she said.

Growth in footfall and sales has been “consistent", said Manish Mehrotra, VP and centre head, DLF Mall of India. Consumer sentiment, too, has improved due to faster vaccinations, he said.

DLF Mall of India opened three new international fashion brands; the first ever Nike Rise flagship store in the country, Levi’s Tailor Shop and global lifestyle brand Guess. The beauty category was further strengthened by the country launch of Anastasia Beverly Hills. Other newly introduced brands include home-grown labels such as Fizzy Goblet, Miarcus and House of Fett; while Woods is scheduled for launch later this month.

In all, the mall houses over 330 brands, including more than 100 fashion brands, and more than 75 food and beverage options.

