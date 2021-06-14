NEW DELHI: DLF Malls has reopened most of its properties in Delhi and national capital region with fully vaccinated staff and retail employees, after the Aam Aadmi Party government allowed malls to open last week subject to restrictions. Neighbouring Haryana has allowed malls to resume operations.

DLF Avenue in Saket, DLF Promenade in Vasant Kunj, DLF Emporio in Vasant Kunj, The Chanakya- Chanakyapuri and DLF CyberHub in Gurugram opened to the public on 7 June, having remained shut since the lockdowns began in April.

Meanwhile, DLF Mall of India, Noida is yet open as the Uttar Pradesh government is yet to remove restrictions on opening up of shopping centres.

On Monday, Delhi eased some more curbs for markets - doing away with its earlier odd-even formula for malls and markets.

Malls have been seeking relaxations, as businesses have faced significant losses amid lockdowns.

DLF Retail has vaccinated 10,000 associates and staff, it said in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers back to our malls as we are fully prepared to open in adherence with the guidelines laid down by the MHA & local authorities…In addition to this, each and every employee of the DLF Malls, retail partners and staff has been vaccinated and are ready to serve our customers and communities. At DLF Malls, we have vaccinated over 10,000 associates, staff and partners and we will continue to do so," said Pushpa Bector, executive director, DLF Retail.

Malls are following measures such as maintaining social distancing, conducting mandatory check-ups of all employees and staff members apart from regular disinfection of all stores and common areas.

DLF Malls has also added features to its app to guide customers visiting the properties.

“The app will further assist one in pre-booking and pre-planning their visit and encourage contactless shopping and dining experiences in our malls. DLF Malls Lukout app is a one stop solution that offers real time traffic, express check-in with safe pass, curb side pick -up and contactless dining," the company said in a statement.

