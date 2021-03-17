OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >DLF plans to raise up to 500 cr via NCD issue

DLF plans to raise up to 500 cr via NCD issue

Top developers including DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. and Lodha Developers Ltd. have been selling their rent-yielding assets or other developed projects to raise funds and pare debt. Photo: Mint
Top developers including DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. and Lodha Developers Ltd. have been selling their rent-yielding assets or other developed projects to raise funds and pare debt. Photo: Mint
 1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2021, 05:45 PM IST PTI

DLF said the board of directors approved the issuance of secured rated listed redeemable NCDs at a coupon rate of 8.25% with an aggregate principal amount of up to 500 crore on a private placement basis

NEW DELHI : Realty firm DLF plans to raise up to 500 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD) to investors.

In a regulatory filing, DLF informed that a finance committee, constituted by the board of directors, on Wednesday approved the company's proposal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The panel gave nod to "issuance of secured rated listed redeemable non convertible debentures (NCDs) at a coupon rate of 8.25% with an aggregate principal amount of up to 500 crore on a private placement basis in one or more tranches to certain eligible investors."

The company did not disclose where it will utilise the proceeds of the proposed issue.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout