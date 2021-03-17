DLF plans to raise up to 500 cr via NCD issue

DLF said the board of directors approved the issuance of secured rated listed redeemable NCDs at a coupon rate of 8.25% with an aggregate principal amount of up to ₹500 crore on a private placement basis
NEW DELHI :
Realty firm DLF plans to raise up to ₹500 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD) to investors.
In a regulatory filing, DLF informed that a finance committee, constituted by the board of directors, on Wednesday approved the company's proposal.
The panel gave nod to "issuance of secured rated listed redeemable non convertible debentures (NCDs) at a coupon rate of 8.25% with an aggregate principal amount of up to ₹500 crore on a private placement basis in one or more tranches to certain eligible investors."
The company did not disclose where it will utilise the proceeds of the proposed issue.