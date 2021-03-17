Subscribe
DLF plans to raise up to 500 cr via NCD issue

DLF plans to raise up to 500 cr via NCD issue

Top developers including DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. and Lodha Developers Ltd. have been selling their rent-yielding assets or other developed projects to raise funds and pare debt. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 05:45 PM IST PTI

DLF said the board of directors approved the issuance of secured rated listed redeemable NCDs at a coupon rate of 8.25% with an aggregate principal amount of up to 500 crore on a private placement basis

NEW DELHI : Realty firm DLF plans to raise up to 500 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD) to investors.

In a regulatory filing, DLF informed that a finance committee, constituted by the board of directors, on Wednesday approved the company's proposal.

The panel gave nod to "issuance of secured rated listed redeemable non convertible debentures (NCDs) at a coupon rate of 8.25% with an aggregate principal amount of up to 500 crore on a private placement basis in one or more tranches to certain eligible investors."

The company did not disclose where it will utilise the proceeds of the proposed issue.

