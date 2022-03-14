DLF pre-leases 1 million sq ft office space to Standard Chartered in Chennai

“We envision that our largest campus globally at DLF Downtown Taramani will define the future of work with its people-centric design around hybrid work patterns, further enhancing employee wellness, engagement and productivity with sustainable measures. DLF understands this vision and has provided us with an industry-leading employee-centric workplace solution with a unique building design, offering a well-connected and flexible workplace. This will also enable our employees to effectively connect, collide and collaborate," said Matthew Norris – Global Head, Standard Chartered Global Business Services.