DLF pre-leases 1 million sq ft office space to Standard Chartered in Chennai

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Once DLF Downtown is completed and operational, DLF will have a footprint of about 14 million sq ft of commercial workspaces in the city, making it the second-largest market after Gurugram
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BENGALURU: Real estate firm DLF Ltd has pre-leased one million sq ft of office space at its project DLF Downtown in Chennai, to Standard Chartered Global Business Services. This will be the company’s largest global office campus once completed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BENGALURU: Real estate firm DLF Ltd has pre-leased one million sq ft of office space at its project DLF Downtown in Chennai, to Standard Chartered Global Business Services. This will be the company’s largest global office campus once completed.
It’s a long-term lease agreement, where DLF will build an exclusive building for Standard Chartered within its Downtown project in Chennai. The firm currently has multiple offices in India, which will now be consolidated at one location.
It’s a long-term lease agreement, where DLF will build an exclusive building for Standard Chartered within its Downtown project in Chennai. The firm currently has multiple offices in India, which will now be consolidated at one location.
Standard Chartered’s GBS centres are present in many countries including India, and they provide global support and advisory services for seamless operations and client servicing.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
DLF Downtown is located at Taramani, Chennai, and is spread over 27 acres as a multi-block campus and is being built in phases with an investment of over ₹5,000 crore.
Once DLF Downtown is completed and operational, DLF will have a footprint of about 14 million sq ft of commercial workspaces in the city, making it the second-largest market after Gurugram.
Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K Stalin on Monday laid the foundation for the Standard Chartered Global Business Services office campus.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The first phase of DLF Downtown in Chennai will constitute about 3.3 million sq ft of development. The total project is a 6.5 million sq ft development.
“…We are optimistic about our investment in the state as Tamil Nadu is fast emerging as a leading global hub for IT/ ITES, manufacturing, and research and development. A development like DLF Downtown in a location like Taramani should generate the income of ₹700- 750 crore when fully functional," said Sriram Khattar, managing director, DLF Rental Business.
DLF operates the largest IT special economic zone (SEZ) in Tamil Nadu with DLF Cybercity Chennai in Manapakkam, a 7.2 million sq ft project.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It also has a 80-acre plotted colony project coming up in Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai and has more land in Sriperumbudur and Madras Race Club area.
“We envision that our largest campus globally at DLF Downtown Taramani will define the future of work with its people-centric design around hybrid work patterns, further enhancing employee wellness, engagement and productivity with sustainable measures. DLF understands this vision and has provided us with an industry-leading employee-centric workplace solution with a unique building design, offering a well-connected and flexible workplace. This will also enable our employees to effectively connect, collide and collaborate," said Matthew Norris – Global Head, Standard Chartered Global Business Services.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!