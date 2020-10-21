DLF pre-leases 7.7 lakh sq ft office space in Chennai to Standard Chartered GBS

BENGALURU : DLF Ltd’s rental arm on Wednesday announced that it has inked an anchor lease deal of 7.7 lakh sq ft with Standard Chartered GBS for an upcoming office project at DLF Downtown, Chennai.

DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), a joint venture between DLF and Singapore’s GIC Pte Ltd, has leased the space in ‘DLF Downtown’, a mixed-use development project, in Chennai’s Taramani.

Sriram Khattar, managing director, DLF Rental Business, said “…We welcome Standard Chartered GBS to our family and will do our best to develop a landmark building while ensuring the safety and wellness of SCB employees."

DCCDL, the joint venture of DLF-GIC and TIDCO (Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation), had announced the launch of DLF Downtown, Chennai earlier this year, with an investment of ₹5,000 crores. The building is designed by Gensler, an integrated architecture, design, planning and consulting firm.

“The building design would be unique in India with the futuristic view of experience in the post-pandemic world. DLF Downtown project spanning over 27 acres is planned as a multi-block campus development with inter-connected office blocks at the podium level and a host of retail amenities for a perfect work-life integration. It will redefine the office experience in Chennai," said Amit Grover, Executive Director, DLF Offices.

DLF is developing a built-to-suit office building of 10 lakh sq ft leasable area in the project, which will commence construction early next year. The cost of construction would be around ₹400-450 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via