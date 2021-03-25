OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >DLF raises 500 cr through non-convertible debentures issue

NEW DELHI : Realty firm DLF on Thursday said it has raised 500 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD) to investors.

In a regulatory filing, DLF informed that the allotment committee has allotted 5000 senior, secured rated listed redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of 10 lakh each.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The tenure of the NCDs is three years and the coupon rate is 8.25%. The NCDs will be listed on the BSE.

Last week, a finance committee of the board of directors gave the approval to raise up to 500 crore through the issue of NCDs on a private placement basis in one or more tranches to certain eligible investors.

The company did not disclose where it will use the proceeds of the issue.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout