DLF raises ₹500 cr through non-convertible debentures issue1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2021, 03:30 PM IST
The tenure of the NCDs is three years and the coupon rate is 8.25%. The NCDs will be listed on the BSE
The tenure of the NCDs is three years and the coupon rate is 8.25%. The NCDs will be listed on the BSE
NEW DELHI : Realty firm DLF on Thursday said it has raised ₹500 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD) to investors.
In a regulatory filing, DLF informed that the allotment committee has allotted 5000 senior, secured rated listed redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of ₹10 lakh each.
The tenure of the NCDs is three years and the coupon rate is 8.25%. The NCDs will be listed on the BSE.
Last week, a finance committee of the board of directors gave the approval to raise up to ₹500 crore through the issue of NCDs on a private placement basis in one or more tranches to certain eligible investors.
The company did not disclose where it will use the proceeds of the issue.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.