DLF raises 500 cr through non-convertible debentures issue

DLF raises 500 cr through non-convertible debentures issue

1 min read . 03:30 PM IST PTI

NEW DELHI : Realty firm DLF on Thursday said it has raised 500 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD) to investors.

In a regulatory filing, DLF informed that the allotment committee has allotted 5000 senior, secured rated listed redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of 10 lakh each.

The tenure of the NCDs is three years and the coupon rate is 8.25%. The NCDs will be listed on the BSE.

Last week, a finance committee of the board of directors gave the approval to raise up to 500 crore through the issue of NCDs on a private placement basis in one or more tranches to certain eligible investors.

The company did not disclose where it will use the proceeds of the issue.

