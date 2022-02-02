DLF raises sales guidance to Rs6,000-6,500 crore in 2021-22

The company which spent around ₹800-900 crore in terms of construction outflow last year, also expects an expenditure of close to ₹1300-1400 crore in 2022-23, as development activity picks up. While it doesn’t have any plan to buy large ticket land parcels in the months ahead, it will explore suitable opportunities in new property markets, such as Noida.During the quarter, DLF continued to see continued sales traction for its independent floors, which clocked new sales of ₹600 crore. Its super luxury project ‘Camellias’ in Gurugram also sold 19 units worth ₹580 crore.Surplus cash generation of ₹764 crore during the quarter resulted in a marked reduction in our net debt which stood at ₹3,220 crore at the end of the quarter," the company said in a release.DLF Ltd, India’s largest real estate developer, on Monday reported a 15% fall in net profit to ₹379.49 crore for the quarter-ended December, compared to ₹449 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.Total income during the October-December period grew marginally to ₹1,686.92 crore, from ₹1,668.22 crore in the year-ago period.DLF's net profit fell on account of a provision of an exceptional item of ₹224.43 crore.