DLF records 45% growth in new sales for nine months of FY23 to 6,599 cr

DLF records 45% growth in new sales for nine months of FY23 to ₹6,599 cr2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 06:25 PM IST
- Between October to December 2022 quarter, DLF's residential business garnered a strong performance and clocked one of the highest quarterly new sales bookings of ₹2,507 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 24%
Real estate developer, DLF recorded a strong growth of 45% year-on-year in new sales booking during the nine months of FY23 (April to December) to the tune of ₹6,599 crore. While DLF posted the highest ever quarterly new sales in Q3 of the current fiscal. The company witnessed robust business momentum across all parameters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×