DLF records 45% growth in new sales for nine months of FY23 to 6,599 cr

Real estate developer, DLF recorded a strong growth of 45% year-on-year in new sales booking during the nine months of FY23 (April to December) to the tune of ₹6,599 crore. While DLF posted the highest ever quarterly new sales in Q3 of the current fiscal. The company witnessed robust business momentum across all parameters.

As per the regulatory filing, DLF's cumulative new sales for 9MFY23 stand at ₹6,599 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 45%.

Between October to December 2022 quarter, DLF's residential business garnered a strong performance and clocked one of the highest quarterly new sales bookings of ₹2,507 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 24%

Also, in Q3FY23, the company's consolidated revenue stood at ₹1,560 crore. Gross margins were at 59%. Meanwhile, EBITDA came in at ₹542 crore, and PAT soared by 35% YoY to ₹515 crore.

In the filing, DLF said, "our luxury offering – The Grove at DLF5, Gurugram, stands completely sold-out reaffirming demand for quality offerings at established locations. Sales bookings during the quarter for this product stood at ₹1,570 crore."

It added, "The second phase of our recently launched product-The Valley Gardens in Panchkula, echoed customer confidence towards our product offerings in that geography, clocking in sales bookings of ₹540 crore during the quarter."

Furthermore, DLF said the office portfolio continues its gradual path to recovery. While strong momentum across the retail business continues.

DLF Cyber City Developers garnered rental income of ₹1,003 crore up by 15% YoY. Consolidated revenue was at ₹1,363 crore higher by 16% YoY. EBITDA and PAT jumped by 16% and 27% year-on-year to ₹1,061 crore and ₹358 crore respectively in Q3FY23.

Moreover, DLF continues to work towards further deleveraging and consequently decreased its net debt to ₹2,091 crore at the end of the quarter.

DLF said, it remains enthusiastic about the housing industry's intrinsic growth potential which continues to be supported by a resilient economy.

The company continues to focus on creating customer-centric products that provide a distinctive living experience with best-in-class amenities across our established ecosystems.