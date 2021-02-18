DLF rental arm acquires 'One Horizon Centre' building in Gurugram for 780 cr

They formed another joint venture in March last year to develop an office project in Gurugram on 11.76 acre land parcel bought by DLF for nearly ₹1,500 crore through e-auction conducted by the Haryana government in February 2018. DLF had sold 33 per cent stake in this commercial project to Hines, for around ₹650 crore. Meanwhile, DLF had in December 2017 entered into a joint venture with GIC when DLF promoters sold their entire 40 per cent stake in DCCDL for nearly ₹12,000 crore. This deal included sale of 33.34 per cent stake in the DCCDL to GIC for about ₹9,000 crore and buyback of remaining shares worth about ₹3,000 crore by the DCCDL.