DLF rental arm raises Rs1,000 crore via NCD issue

BENGALURU : DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), the rental arm of real estate firm DLF Ltd, on Monday said it has raised ₹1,000 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to investors.In a regulatory filing, DLF informed that the listed, secured and redeemable non-convertible debentures have been allotted at 6.7% annual fixed coupon, maturing in September 2024. The proceeds will be used to refinance its existing debt resulting in interest savings and marks DCCDL's foray into the listed debt capital market and widening its investor base, the company said.DCCDL's commercial portfolio spans across 34 million sq ft and is spread across seven cities. The financing demonstrates the strength of DCCDL's quality cash flow and its ability to raise funds at competitive pricing, DLF said."Our endeavour is to reduce the overall cost of our debt, the successful placement of the NCDs is a resonant endorsement of DLF's commercial portfolio. It demonstrates the continued trust and faith that investors have in DCCDL platform and we remain committed to creating long term value for all our stakeholders," said Vivek Anand, group chief financial officer, DLF.DCCDL's fund-raise comes at a time when the company is gearing up for a real estate investment trust (REIT) sometime next year. The NCDs has been assigned 'CRISIL AA/Stable' rating and will be listed on BSE's wholesale debt market."DCCDL operates one of the largest premium commercial portfolios in the country and we have a track record of zero default in all our financial obligations. We are constantly optimising our treasury portfolio to reduce costs to achieve better financial efficiencies and placement of NCD's demonstrates our ability to raise funds from the debt capital market and reaffirms the company's commitment to its stakeholders," said Sriram Khattar, managing director, DLF Rental Business.

