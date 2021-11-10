DLF Retail to expand footprint by 2024, add space across NCR, Chennai, Goa

She said that these new retail developments will be smaller at 300,000-350,000 square feet of gross leasable area spaces each as compared to its existing space. While she did not disclose how much the company would spend on this asset, she added that the developments attached to the residential complexes will give new brands the opportunity to showcase themselves. "It will also enhance the lives of the consumers who live around there. These services will include electronics, food and beverage offerings as well as other retail formats like watch stores." She did not disclose the names of the brands that will operate here.