DLF’s REIT to give a leg-up to the commercial office sector

DCCDL’s consolidated debt is around ₹18,103 crore. Tyagi said the interest cost in DCCDL has been reduced and could come down further. In October, DCCDL raised ₹2,400 crore from State Bank of India in one of the largest LRD deals in recent times. When bank disbursements to real estate developers have been sparse, DLF’s debt transaction, at an interest rate of 7.35% for a tenure of 15 years, also enables the company to reduce cost of its debt. It raised the funding against two rental assets of 2.4 million sq ft in CyberCity, Gurugram.