DLF’s Reit to help boost commercial office sector

DLF holds a 66.67% stake in DCCDL, while GIC holds 33.33%. GIC had picked up the stake for around ₹8,900 crore in December 2017. “We wanted to see how the first couple of Reits performed, and they have done very well. We also have a strong project pipeline with two large development parcels, ‘Downtown’ in Gurugram and Chennai. Lease rental discounting rates are low and the whole ecosystem is becoming more conducive for a Reit," said Ashok Tyagi, whole-time director, DLF, in an interview.