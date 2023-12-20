Hello User
DLF sells independent floors, commercial plots worth 1,400 crore in Gurugram, Panchkula

DLF sells independent floors, commercial plots worth 1,400 crore in Gurugram, Panchkula

Livemint

  • The prices of plots in ‘Central 67’ project in Gurugram ranged between 7 crore and 25 crore

Shares of DLF Ltd closed at 673, down 3.59% on Wednesday. Photo: Mint

Amid strong property demand, DLF Ltd has sold independent floors and commercial plots for around 1,400 crore in Gurugram and Panchkula, in Haryana, the realty firm said on Wednesday.

DLF said that it has launched two projects in Sector 67, Gurugram and Panchkula.

“We have launched and completely sold out 75 shop-cum-office (SCO) plots in our new project 'Central 67' Gurugram," DLF Home Developers joint managing director and chief business officer Aakash Ohri told reporters in New Delhi.

These 75 units have been sold for 700 crore, he added.

The total land size of the Central 67 project is 9 acres and the prices ranged between 7 crore and 25 crore.

The company has launched another project “Valley Orchard" in Panchkula where it is developing 470 independent floors, said Ohri. “Out of 470 units, we have launched 400 units. All of them have been sold for 700 crore."

The realty company sold floors at 9,000 per square foot.

The demand for properties continues to be strong across major cities from end users, investors and NRIs, said DLF’s chief business officer.

On a query about the DLF's overall sales bookings in this fiscal, Ohri said that DLF has given a target of 13,000 crore and exuded confidence in achieving it.

For the first six months of the current fiscal year, DLF sales bookings stood at 4,268 crore.

During the last fiscal year, DLF had sold properties worth 15,000 crore, mainly driven by sales valuing 8,000 crore in a single project ‘DLF Arbour’ in Gurugram.

DLF, the country's largest real estate developer in market cap, has developed more than 158 real estate projects, covering an area of over 340 million square feet.

Shares of DLF Ltd closed at 673.00, down 3.59% on Wednesday.

