DLF set for record home sales of 15k cr in FY23

BENGALURU :DLF Ltd, India’s largest real estate developer, is set to post record sales for residential properties at over ₹15,000 crore in 2022-23 far higher than its guidance of ₹8,000 crore for the financial year. It had recorded ₹6,599 crore in bookings in April-December, and expected to close the year at ₹8,000 crore- ₹9,000 crore. Its bookings stood at ₹4,544 crore in the year-ago period.

