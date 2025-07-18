DLF sets foot in Mumbai with maiden project

BENGALURU : DLF Ltd, India's largest real estate developer, has entered Mumbai, the country's most valuable property market, with its its maiden residential project, after a spate of successful launches on its home turf Gurugram. The company will invest around ₹1,000 crore to develop the first phase of the project in suburban Andheri (West), which is expected to clock ₹2,300 crore of pre-sales. The Westpark project will be developed on a 5.18-acre land parcel, part of a larger 10-acre slum rehabilitation project. DLF and its partner Trident Realty are jointly developing it.

DLF has launched two of the four 37-storey towers in the first phase, where three- and four-bedroom homes are priced at ₹5-8 crore each. There are also four-bedroom penthouses that will be sold for around ₹14-15 crore. The first two towers will be completed in four years.

This is DLF's re-entry into Mumbai, after exiting the property market many years ago due to the sector slowdown.

Key Takeaways DLF makes its Mumbai residential debut with a ₹1,000 crore investment in Andheri.

Project targets ₹2,300 crore in pre-sales; strong early demand from investors and NRIs.

DLF’s Mumbai entry is part of its diversification strategy beyond Gurugram.

The developer clocked record-breaking sales in FY25 and is on track in FY26.

Despite market saturation risks, DLF banks on its brand strength in a crowded Mumbai market.



“Mumbai is a very wide market, with a tremendous amount of construction going on everywhere. We believe in a crowded market like this, DLF is offering a well-designed project with spacious homes, and the lifestyle factor the company is known for. It is also a great value proposition for both end-users and investors," Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer of DLF Home Developers Ltd, told Mint.

The Mumbai entry marks the expansion of DLF, which is a predominant real estate player in Gurugram’s luxury housing segment, into a new, competitive property market. It also has plans to debut in Goa later this year with a signature luxury project.

DLF, India’s largest real estate developer in terms of market capitalisation, became the second-highest-selling developer in 2024-25, after Godrej Properties Ltd.

Returning to the west

At the peak of the real estate boom in 2005, DLF bought 17 acres of mill land in central Mumbai for ₹702 crore. Then, in 2012, when the markets turned bad, the developer sold the land to Lodha Developers for ₹2,700 crore to exit the non-core market. Now, after many years, it is looking westward again.

Ohri said the Mumbai project has received strong demand, with channel partners or property agents from around 15 states attending a meeting this week. “NRI demand has also been good, which is similar to what all our recent project launches in Gurugram also witnessed," Ohri added.

Going forward, DLF intends to do more. The company will opt for the redevelopment route only if the project sizes are large.

DLF reported record sales bookings of ₹21,223 crore in FY25, up 44% from ₹14,778 crore the previous year. It has guided for sales of ₹20,000–22,000 crore in FY26, banking on a pipeline that includes the next phase of its super-luxury The Dahlias project in Gurugram as well as launches in Mumbai and Goa.

DLF has already achieved nearly half of its ₹20,000-22,000 crore of sales guidance for 2025-26 in the June-ended quarter itself. DLF clocked ₹11,000 crore from bookings in Privana North, as it sold the entire project inventory within a week of its launch, it said in June.

The robust sales follow similar swift sales at DLF Privana West and Privana South, which collectively raked in ₹12,800 crore last year.

In FY25, DLF had launched its super luxury project The Dahlias, which clocked around ₹13,744 crore of sales bookings in the last fiscal.

Increasing sales

In the January-March quarter this year, 1,930 housing units priced at ₹4 crore and above were sold across India, marking a 28% year-on-year increase, according to property advisory CBRE. Delhi-NCR accounted for the largest share of these sales, followed by Mumbai.

"Andheri is one of the biggest micro-markets in Mumbai, where several branded developers are already operating. DLF's project, due to its brand value and loyal investor base, will score well, but there is some saturation in overall sales visible in the market," said Gulam Zia, executive director at property advisory Knight Frank India.