DLF sets foot in Mumbai with maiden project

BENGALURU :DLF Ltd, India's largest real estate developer, has entered Mumbai, the country's most valuable property market, with its its maiden residential project, after a spate of successful launches on its home turf Gurugram.

The company will invest around ₹1,000 crore to develop the first phase of the project in suburban Andheri (West), which is expected to clock ₹2,300 crore of pre-sales.

The Westpark project will be developed on a 5.18-acre land parcel, part of a larger 10-acre slum rehabilitation project. DLF and its partner Trident Realty are jointly developing it.