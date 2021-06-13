DLF targets 30% growth in sales bookings to 4,000 cr during FY22

After receiving good customer response for independent floors in Gurugram, DLF said it will launch more such products in the market for sale.
DLF Senior Executive Director (Business Development) Aakash Ohri said the demand is there is all the housing segments -- mid-income and luxury.
He highlighted that monthly rentals in DLF's luxury apartments are also high, generating good return for investors.
In its analyst presentation, DLF said: "Residential demand had exhibited strong rebound during the later part of FY21. Q1FY22 may be impacted due to the lockdown restrictions."
The company noted that growth drivers like affordability, consumer sentiments and desire to own a home remain fundamentally in place and these would continue to aid in demand recovery in the housing segment.
DLF said the real estate industry witnessed a structural positive shift in housing demand in 2020-21.
"Consolidation and increase in market share for larger and credible developers were witnessed and may continue to gather momentum in the future," the company observed.
DLF pointed out that the industry is witnessing temporary dislocation due to the second wave of the pandemic.
As a result, construction work, approvals and customer engagement have been impacted in the short term.
On the financial performance, DLF reported a consolidated net profit of ₹480.94 crore for the quarter ended March.
The company had posted a net loss of ₹1,857.76 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to ₹1,906.59 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year, from ₹1,873.80 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
For the entire financial year 2020-21, DLF posted a net profit of ₹1,093.61 crore as against a net loss of ₹583.19 crore.
Total income fell to ₹5,944.89 crore last fiscal from ₹6,888.14 in the financial year 2019-20.
