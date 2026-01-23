DLF to foray into senior living homes segment, plans ₹2,000-crore project in Gurugram — check details

Realty major DLF Ltd on Friday said that it will launch a senior living housing project in Gurugram this quarter, with an estimated revenue potential of around ₹2,000 crore, as part of its expansion plan.

The upcoming launch will mark the entry of the country's largest real estate company into the senior living housing segment, news agency PTI reported.

Speaking at a conference call with analysts, DLF Ltd Managing Director Ashok Tyagi said housing demand in Gurugram, the company's key market, continues to remain strong, especially for credible developers.

Though the details about the senior living housing project are limited, the company noted that it plans to launch more projects in Gurugram, Mumbai, Panchkula and Goa.

Firm confident of meeting pre-sales target Tyagi also expressed confidence about the company's capability of meeting the pre-sales target of ₹20,000-22,000 crore during this fiscal, even as it has witnessed poor sales bookings in the latest December quarter.

“We stay confident to meet the original sales bookings guidance,” Tyagi was quoted as saying to analysts by PTI.

Explaining the reason for subdued sales of mere ₹419 crore in the third quarter, he said the company paused sales bookings in its ongoing ultra-luxury residential project ‘The Dahilas’ in Gurugram last quarter and also did not launch any new housing project.

Upcoming launches On the launch pipeline, DLF Ltd's subsidiary DLF Home Developers Ltd MD, Aakash Ohri, said that the company has begun selling apartments in ‘The Dahlias’ project from this quarter. He added that the rates in this project have risen by more than 25% from the pre-launch levels, which happened in the October-December period of 2024.

Ohri also revealed that a renowned NRI has recently bought a property in this project, but chose not to name the specific buyer.

In October 2024, DLF launched its 17-acre super-luxury housing project ‘The Dahlias’ at DLF Phase 5 in Gurugram, which consisted of 420 apartments and penthouses. Around 220 apartments have been sold for ₹15,716 crore in the Dahlias project till December, the agency report said.

Apart from that project, he further confirmed during the meeting that the company would soon launch a senior living project in Gurugram with an estimated sales value of ₹2,000 crore.

DLF's sales growth In the quarterly results released on Thursday, DLF reported a steep fall in sales bookings to ₹419 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from a record ₹12,039 crore in the year-ago period

DLF Ltd's sales bookings fell 16% to ₹16,176 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from ₹19,187 crore during the same period a year back. In contrary, during the last 2024-25 financial year, the company achieved a record sales bookings of ₹21,223 crore.