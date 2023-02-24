Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  DLF to prepay 5,000 NCDs worth 500 cr: Check details here

DLF to prepay 5,000 NCDs worth 500 cr: Check details here

1 min read . 09:27 AM IST Livemint
DLF

It allotted 5,000 senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, rupee denominated non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of 10,00,000 each in March 2021

Real estate developer, DLF on Thursday said that the company has exercised the option to prepay the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth 500 crores, according to its regulatory filing.

DLF had allotted 5,000 senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, rupee denominated non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of 10,00,000 each in March 2021.

The tenure of the NCDs is three years and the coupon rate is 8.25 per cent and was listed on BSE.

“NCDs are maturing in March 2024, but the Company has exercised the option to prepay the NCDs one year ahead of the schedule on annual interest reset date of 25th March 2023, as per the applicable provisions of the Information Memorandum read with Debenture Trust Deed," said real estate major DLF in its regulatory filing.

DLF reported a 36.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to 519.21 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of 379.48 crore in the year-ago period, DLF said in a regulatory filing.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) down 8.5 per cent on year to 477.2 crore as against 521.3 crore on a year basis, while the margins came in at at 31.9% as against 33.6%.

The cumulative new sales for 9MFY23 stand at 6,599 crore, reflecting growth of 45% on YoY basis.

DLF's luxury offering, The Grove at DLF5, Gurugram, stands completely sold-out. The sales bookings during the quarter for this product stood at 1,570 crore.

The company's scrip was trading 2.33 per cent up at 351 on BSE.

