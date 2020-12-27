DLF to raise up to 500 cr for One Horizon stake

DCCDL has agreed to acquire US development and investment firm Hines’ 52% stake in the commercial office project in Gurugram for ₹780 crore and has exercised the first right of refusal to acquire Hines’ stake. “As a premium commercial asset, One Horizon Center is located in DLF-5 and sits beautifully in DCCDL’s portfolio. This acquisition will be highly value-accretive for us and will add approximately ₹150-160 crore of annual rental revenue," Sriram Khattar, MD-rental business, DLF said.