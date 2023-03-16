BENGALURU : DLF Ltd, the country’s largest real estate developer, is set to see a new high in residential sales in 2022-23, surpassing its ₹8000 crore guidance, to nearly double to over ₹15,000 crore. The company had clocked ₹6599 crore of sales bookings in the April-December period, and had expected to close the year at ₹8000-9000 crore. Its sales bookings stood at ₹4544 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the pre-launch sales from ‘The Arbour’, a luxury, high-rise project at Sector 63, Gurugram, alone has brought in around ₹8000 crore of sales bookings, on the back of strong demand for high-end homes by branded developers. The 1137 apartments, which are priced at an average ₹7.5 crore, in the project were all sold out within three days of the pre-launch in February.

“We had budgeted around ₹2000-3000 crore of sales from the pre-launch, in the January-March quarter. The response to the project was unexpected and overwhelming. We believe the product was the hero, and combined with the brand value of DLF, was what created customer excitement," said Aakash Ohri, group chief executive director and chief business officer, DLF.

DLF launched a high-end highrise project like ‘Arbour’ in its home market Gurugram, nearly a decade after it had launched ‘The Crest’. Unlike most project pre-launches, where buyers typically pay a token ₹5 lakh or ₹10 lakh upfront, Ohri said for ‘Arbour’, people paid the initial 10% and closed the transaction by signing the builder-buyer agreements.

The Gurugram real estate market has seen a phenomenal comeback after the pandemic, with a sharp rise in both property prices and rental values, as buyers looked to buy high-end, gated communities from established developers.



DLF launched ‘Arbour’ at around ₹18,000 per sq ft, higher than the current rate of that micro-market of ₹15,000 per sq ft.



“Demand continues to remain robust in Gurugram, where end-users are buying from a handful of pedigreed developers. Gurugram has gained significantly because of its physical and social infrastructure, and commercial activity.

The sales momentum is skewed disproportionately only a few developers, who are launching projects in a measured manner," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants.

In 2023-24, DLF has lined up multiple residential project launches, including apartments and independent floors, in Delhi, Chennai, Panchkula and Mohali.

Next year, the developer will also return to Mumbai, a property market it had exited many years back to focus on National Capital Region (NCR).