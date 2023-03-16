DLF’s FY23 sales to cross Rs15,000 crore2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 06:41 PM IST
- The pre-launch sales from ‘The Arbour’, a luxury, high-rise project at Sector 63, Gurugram, alone has brought in around Rs8,000 crore of sales bookings, on the back of strong demand for high-end homes by branded developers
BENGALURU : DLF Ltd, the country’s largest real estate developer, is set to see a new high in residential sales in 2022-23, surpassing its ₹8000 crore guidance, to nearly double to over ₹15,000 crore.
The company had clocked ₹6599 crore of sales bookings in the April-December period, and had expected to close the year at ₹8000-9000 crore. Its sales bookings stood at ₹4544 crore in the year-ago period.
