DLF’s FY23 sales to cross Rs15,000 crore

However, the pre-launch sales from ‘The Arbour’, a luxury, high-rise project at Sector 63, Gurugram, alone has brought in around ₹8000 crore of sales bookings, on the back of strong demand for high-end homes by branded developers. The 1137 apartments, which are priced at an average ₹7.5 crore, in the project were all sold out within three days of the pre-launch in February.“We had budgeted around ₹2000-3000 crore of sales from the pre-launch, in the January-March quarter. The response to the project was unexpected and overwhelming. We believe the product was the hero, and combined with the brand value of DLF, was what created customer excitement," said Aakash Ohri, group chief executive director and chief business officer, DLF.DLF launched a high-end highrise project like ‘Arbour’ in its home market Gurugram, nearly a decade after it had launched ‘The Crest’. Unlike most project pre-launches, where buyers typically pay a token ₹5 lakh or ₹10 lakh upfront, Ohri said for ‘Arbour’, people paid the initial 10% and closed the transaction by signing the builder-buyer agreements.