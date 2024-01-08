DLF’s Gurugram luxury housing project sold out within 72 hours of pre-launch for ₹7,200 crore
DLF Ltd, India’s largest listed real estate company, on Monday said it has sold the entire 1,113 high-end luxury residential units of its latest project DLF Privana South in Gurugram for ₹7,200 crore.
