"Since August, most of our stores are operating at pre-COVID operating hours and some stores are operating longer hours than before COVID-19. Longer hours are to improve social distancing and giving more options to our shoppers," he said. While talking about the FMCG and staples demand, DMart said it was “robust". “September 2020 sales of all stores exceeded September 2019 sales for FMCG and Staples while General Merchandise and Garments did lesser sales in the same period. However, discretionary consumption has seen significant improvement over Q1FY21," it said. General merchandise and apparel business contributed 22.7 per cent to the revenue during July-September as compared to 27.3 per cent of the corresponding period last fiscal and said it was "encouraging".