MUMBAI : One-stop supermarket chain DMart has forayed into Haryana with the opening of a modern store at BPTP Parklands, Faridabad, the company said on Monday.

Built on a plot size of 1.57 acre, the store in Sector 75 comprises three floors — basement, ground, and first floor — with a total built-up area of approximately 94,000 sq. ft.

This is the second DMart store in the National Capital Region. The first one is in Ghaziabad.

“A modern one-stop supermarket offering good products at great value was needed in the newly-developed Faridabad Neharpar and this DMart store will surely meet the requirement of the residents who were waiting for the latest amenities," said Amit Raj Jain, head of sales, BPTP Ltd.

Like its other stores, the DMart store in Ghaziabad too has emerged as one of the favourite shopping places among residents. The new DMart store at BPTP Parklands too, promises to meet all the daily requirements of basic home and personal products under one roof.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd runs DMart stores. The retailer stocks home utility products including food, toiletries, beauty products, garments, kitchenware, bed and bath linen, home appliances, and more - available at competitive prices that customers appreciate.

