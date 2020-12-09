DMart gains over 20% in last six sessions

Shares of Avenue Supermart Ltd, which operates the popular hypermarket chain DMart, surged nearly 20% in the last six sessions, hitting record high on the back of higher volumes.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs2,752 on the BSE. At 10.21am, the scrip was trading at Rs2,696 on the BSE, up 1.5% from its previous close. Since 27 Nov till date, the scrip has risen 20.16%. So far this year it advanced 47%.

Analysts said that this gain was on the expectation of increase in footfall after at least three vaccine makers had applied for emergency approval from Indian drug regulator.

Recently, after pharma majors Pfizer and Serum Institute of India (SII), Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd on Monday sought emergency use authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its covid-19 vaccine.

With this, analysts hope that early vaccines may soon return economic life back to normal all over the world.

