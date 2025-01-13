‘Everyone frets over e-commerce too much. We do not’: DMart’s outgoing CEO Neville Noronha
Summary
- As DMart prepares for a new chapter with Anshul Asawa at the helm, outgoing CEO Neville Noronha reflects on his tenure, the evolving retail landscape, the strength of brick-and-mortar operations, and e-commerce hurdles.
Bengaluru: Over two decades ago, Avenue Supermarts Ltd’s founder Radhakishan Damani hired Neville Noronha from Hindustan Unilever Ltd and made him the head of operations at DMart in 2004. Noronha eventually took over as the chief executive of DMart in February 2007. He took DMart public in 2017 and made the retailer the country’s largest by revenue and market capitalisation.
On Saturday, DMart announced that Unilever veteran Anshul Asawa would succeed Noronha on 1 February 2026. This leadership change comes at a time when DMart faces challenges from quick-commerce and other organised retail players, including Tata Group’s Trent Ltd.
Below are Noronha’s email responses to Mint’s questionnaire (The email interview has been edited for clarity).