I will not be completely cut off after a year. I am available depending on how the board and Anshul would like me to assist them on the many parts of the business, especially the non-retail side like real estate acquisition, project development and management, staples procurement and processing, e-commerce (on the board of which I continue to be). These are the more complicated pieces, which are unrelated to the main retail business. These are also extremely entrepreneurial, harder, and take longer to understand.