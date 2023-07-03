DMart operator Avenue Supermarts register standalone revenue of over ₹11,584 crore in Q1FY24, rising by 18% YoY2 min read 03 Jul 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Avenue Supermarts reported a standalone revenue of Rs. 11,584.44 crore in Q1 FY24, a growth of 18.13% YoY. In the past three fiscal years, the DMart operator has posted significant upside in its standalone revenue.
Leading Indian retail chain DMart operator, Avenue Supermarts recorded a standalone revenue of ₹11,584.44 crore in the first quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 18.13% year-on-year basis. The billionaire Radhakishan Damani-backed company's revenue has witnessed triple-digit growth of 202.21% since the first wave of the pandemic in 2020.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×