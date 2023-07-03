comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  DMart operator Avenue Supermarts register standalone revenue of over 11,584 crore in Q1FY24, rising by 18% YoY
DMart operator Avenue Supermarts register standalone revenue of over ₹11,584 crore in Q1FY24, rising by 18% YoY

 2 min read 03 Jul 2023, 09:10 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar

Avenue Supermarts reported a standalone revenue of Rs. 11,584.44 crore in Q1 FY24, a growth of 18.13% YoY. In the past three fiscal years, the DMart operator has posted significant upside in its standalone revenue.

As of March 31, 2023, the company's basic Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹39.46, as compared to ₹24.95 for FY22.Premium
Leading Indian retail chain DMart operator, Avenue Supermarts recorded a standalone revenue of 11,584.44 crore in the first quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 18.13% year-on-year basis. The billionaire Radhakishan Damani-backed company's revenue has witnessed triple-digit growth of 202.21% since the first wave of the pandemic in 2020.

As per the regulatory filing, Avenue Supermarts said, "standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) June 30, 2023, stood at 11,584.44 crore."

In Q1FY24 updates, revenue was up by 18.13% from revenue of 9,806.89 crore a year ago same quarter --- and also rose by 12.07% from revenue of 10,337 crore in Q4 of FY23.

The company gave details of standalone revenue for the corresponding quarter of the past three years.

Avenue Supermarts has seen a significant jump in its revenue. The revenue was at 5,031.75 crore in June 2021 and 3,833.23 crore in June 2020 quarters.

Further, in the quarter ending June 30, 2023, period, the company's total number of stores stood at 327.

However, it needs to be noted that the standalone revenue from operations for QE June 30, 2023, is subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the company.

On BSE, Avenue Supermarts' share price stood at 3,865.35 crore, down by 24.45 or 0.63% on Monday.

For the full fiscal year FY23, the company's total revenue was at 41,833 crore, as compared to 30,353 crore in FY22. While EBITDA stood at 3,659 crore in FY23 versus 2,502 crore during FY22. Also, EBITDA margin stood at 8.7% in FY23 as compared to 8.2% in FY22.

FY23 net profit stood at 2,556 crore as compared to 1,616 crore in FY22. PAT margin stood at 6.1% in FY23 as compared to 5.3% in FY22.

03 Jul 2023
