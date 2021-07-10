Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart on Saturday reported a jump of 132% standalone net profit at ₹115.13 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021. The company posted a net profit of ₹50 crore in the year-ago period.

D-Mart said its standalone revenue from operations rose 31.27 per cent to ₹5,031.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had revenue from operations of ₹3,833.23 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.

Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts Limited, said: “Q1FY22 saw a much stronger second wave of Covid-19 restrictions. We lost significantly more days or had higher restriction on number of hours of store operations compared to the same period last year.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd on Friday settled at ₹3,313.30 apiece on the BSE, up 0.04 per cent from their previous close.

