OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >DMart Q1 results: Net profit soars 132% to 115 cr, revenue rises 31%

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart on Saturday reported a jump of 132% standalone net profit at 115.13 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021. The company posted a net profit of 50 crore in the year-ago period.

D-Mart said its standalone revenue from operations rose 31.27 per cent to 5,031.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had revenue from operations of 3,833.23 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.

Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts Limited, said: “Q1FY22 saw a much stronger second wave of Covid-19 restrictions. We lost significantly more days or had higher restriction on number of hours of store operations compared to the same period last year.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd on Friday settled at 3,313.30 apiece on the BSE, up 0.04 per cent from their previous close.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout