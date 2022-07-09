Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts Limited, said, "We ended Q1 FY 2023 with growth across all key financial parameters. There has been a very good recovery in overall sales. However, this quarter’s performance is not comparable to the same period last year due to the second wave of Covid-19 during that time. We cumulatively opened 110 stores over the last 3 financial years which never got an opportunity to operate in normal circumstances over the last 2 years. These are stores that are larger, better designed and have capacity to handle larger scale of revenue."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}