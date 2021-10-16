Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart on Saturday reported a jump of 113.2% standalone net profit at ₹448.90 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹210.20 crore in the year-ago period.

DMart reported a 46.6% increase in its standalone revenue from operations at ₹7,649.64 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021. The company had a revenue from operations of ₹5,218.15 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.

Total Revenue for H1FY22 stood at Rs. 12,681 crore, as compared to Rs. 9,051 crore in the same period last year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in H1FY22 stood at Rs. 891 crore, as compared to Rs. 434 crore during H1FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 7.0% in H1FY22 as compared to 4.8% in H1FY21.

Total expenses in the quarter were ₹7,085.58 crore as against ₹4991.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Commenting on the performance of the company Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts Limited, said: “Covid-19 related lockdown restrictions were eased further during this quarter. Revenue in the DMart stores grew by 46.6% over the corresponding quarter of last year. Two years and older DMart stores grew by 23.7% in the month of September 2021 as compared to September 2020."

He also added, "All our premises continue to follow all Covid-19 related protocols for the safety of our customers and employees. More than 96% of all our eligible employees have taken their second dose of vaccination. We continue to encourage all eligible employees to get fully vaccinated".

Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd on Thursday settled at ₹5,329.65 apiece on the BSE, up 4.04% from their previous close.

